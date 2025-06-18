Internships without experience

I was wondering what are the ways you can get internships in tech without having a solid experience. From what I noticed and observed, people with good referrals get internships, people with good project or exposure through events/meets get internships or people with good research work get internships. I am thinking about what I should be focusing on more to make myself employable enough to have the confidence to do good at my first internship and how to crack one. I'm all ears for any advices, experiences or suggestions.





P.S. it's my first post here. °^°