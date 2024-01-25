Technical Program Manager

Avidlearner in
Hi all TPMs out there, Please help me with career path suggestions on how do switch to TPM Role/Career. I currently have 16 yrs of experience in IT as Quality engineer (10 yrs) , Business System analyst (3 yrs) and currently Solutions Architect (3 yrs). Any learning’s, experiences? Thanks
Don't come this way. There seems to be no respect for the role. Better stick to QA engineer or enterprise cloud architect etc...If you are excellent in sucking up to people TPM is fine, else stick to hard skills role and move in to decision making roles.
