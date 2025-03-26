Andre Gomes in  
A surprisingly helpful (free) tool for tailoring your resume; worth sharing

Hey everyone,


I wanted to share something that might help others in the job hunt, especially those applying to tons of roles and not getting traction.


A few folks in my network were struggling with getting interviews, despite having solid experience and applying broadly. What ended up helping them was this free Google Docs add-on that uses AI to analyze your resume against a job description. It shows where your resume is missing key phrases or how it might be getting filtered out by ATS bots before a human even sees it.


It’s not magic, but it does make it easier to tailor your resume to each job in a more targeted way. I’ve seen a few people get better results (more callbacks/interviews) after using it, especially in competitive roles at companies like FAANG, Stripe, etc.


It’s free to try, works directly in Google Docs, and takes less than a minute to set up.


If you’re actively applying or helping someone else in the process, definitely worth checking out. Just thought I’d pass it along!


https://workspace.google.com/marketplace/app/free_ai_resume_optimizer_ensure_ats_comp/737092169915

ddddhdhndWeb Development (Front-End) a day ago
Wow, this is useful
2

