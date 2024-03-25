FizzBuzz in
Poll
Have you ever bluffed during negotiation?
Question came up in a separate poll. Have you ever lied about something during negotiation? Could be saying you had another offer when you really didn't, or exaggerating a competing offer, etc. Let us know why or why not in the comments.
Closed
1105 participants
31
12035
Sort by:
LeeeeroySoftware Engineer
I didn't bluff in the sense that I made up an offer or exaggerate anything necessarily, but I did tell my recruiter that I was expecting offers from a couple of companies that I was still very much in the recruiter/phone screen stage at and just kind of let the implication go from there. Recruiter ended up increasing their offer without much pushback and I accepted.
35
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,527