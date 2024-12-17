Shadowbos in
Lost hope
I have been unemployed about 14 months now. I applied to more than 400 jobs this past yeat and i got about 20 30 interviews andno job offers. At this point i think there is something wrong with me. I have about 3 years of experience from gopro back end swe and been doing freelance and training ai for out like about year now. I just had a interview with aws and i got rejected again. I have $-350 and gonna apply for minimum wage jobs. What should i do?
I'd assume your resume is fine and it's something about how you're performing in interviews. Another person suggested it was your technical knowledge that's flagging you, but please don't rule out the possibility you come off as arrogant, rude, desperate to the point of not caring about the team at all, selfish, or in some way like some aspect of you would be unpleasant to work with. The only way to really find out is to ask for feedback during the interviews since people will be a lot more transparent with you while you're talking than they will be after the fact, or to do mock interviews and ask for feedback. Friends, past coworkers, etc are great people to mock interview with, but bias for people who have historically given you honest feedback even if it's uncomfortable.
