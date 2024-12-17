I have been unemployed about 14 months now. I applied to more than 400 jobs this past yeat and i got about 20 30 interviews andno job offers. At this point i think there is something wrong with me. I have about 3 years of experience from gopro back end swe and been doing freelance and training ai for out like about year now. I just had a interview with aws and i got rejected again. I have $-350 and gonna apply for minimum wage jobs. What should i do?