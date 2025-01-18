Need Advice: Lower offer comp than verbally accepted

Poll

I got an offer from Apple that I verbally accepted. The recruiter insisted he couldn't share any numbers until after I've accepted





The verbal offer is as follows:

- Base salary: £112.500

- Relocation bonus: £10.000

(Other parts ommitted since they're not relevant)





When I got the contract, the written offer is:

- Base salary: £112.000

- Relocation bonus: £7.500





All in all to simplify lets just say the written offer is £5000 lower than verbal (assuming £500 * 5 years)





The recruiter acknowledged the miscommunication on his part, and offered to rectify, though risking pushing the start date back from April to May since another round of !12! approvals are needed.





I want to join by April to be eligible for 2025 performance review, for pay increase and maybe extra RSU prorated. This all depends as well on if I can negotiate my notice period down from 3 to 2 months.





This leaves me with two options:

1. Insist on rectifying offer, risking no pay increase & bonus rsu in 2025, guaranteed +£5000 sign on pre-tax

2. Accept offer despite discrepancy hoping that notice period can be negotiated down to start April and be eligible for perf review.

3. Start resign process while offer rectification is in progress





How would you navigate this issue? Any advice? Am I overthinking?