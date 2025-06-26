AH401 in
How can I get a job in a product-based company?
I am a DevOps engineer with 4 years of experience, currently working in a service-based company. I am now looking to transition into a product-based organization.
Could you please share some tips or guidance on how to prepare for interviews and increase my chances of getting a job in a product-based company?
5
3138
Sort by:
gamingchairDevOps Engineer at Microsoft
Shifting from a service-based to a product-based company is a pretty common goal, and totally doable if you know what you're doing. Product companies often look for engineers who think long-term, build with scalability in mind, and understand the “why” behind infrastructure decisions. To prepare, focus on mastering the fundamentals like system design, scripting/automation, cloud-native tools, and CI/CD pipelines. Brush up on coding too, since many product orgs will include DSA or scripting rounds even for DevOps roles. Customize your resume to highlight outcomes as much as possible (e.g., “reduced deployment time by X%”) and not just tools. In this case, but also generally too, referrals matter a lot. Try reaching out to people in similar roles at target companies and ask for advice or mock interviews.
5
matterDorSite Reliability Engineer at Lyft
Also, many product companies want engineers who can code like developers and think like SREs. Python or Go skills help a lot, especially for infra or platform engineering roles.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
779,918