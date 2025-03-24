19g618l2gwwp1w in
Is it just me or does it feel like salaries in tech as per the cost of living are not that great for CA.
There has been significant inflation in the past few years what used to be 100k salary is now 150k.
It feels like it's extremely difficult to make a 250k+ base salary in tech in CA. And even then the work life balance feels like it's not that great.
Will we see tech salaries go up in the future? How can one make more?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Inflation has outpaced salary growth by a long shot, so unfortunately it seems it'll just get worse.
srdigitalmarketerMarketing Operations
I agree- in this job market, companies don’t have to compete for talent and they are unlikely to bid up salaries as a result.
