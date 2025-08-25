Offer eval — principal-level UI engineer at early Series A (US)
Looking for a sanity check on this offer.
Role: Principal UI engineer (hands-on; primarily coding in a modern React/Next-style app)
Cash: ~$200k base
Bonus: Discretionary; no target % given
Equity: Stated as a fixed number of low tens of thousands of common shares (not a %). Vesting is longer than the standard 4 years. Instrument requires purchasing shares at FMV up front (83(b) context).
Concerns:
• Grant is a share count, not % ownership
• Vesting slower than the common 4y schedule
• Bonus has no target; no change-of-control protection called out
Questions:
1. For principal-level UI at early Series A, what % ownership range is market?
2. Is longer-than-4-year vesting normal today, or would you insist on 4y/1y cliff/monthly?
3. Keep a restricted-stock purchase (buy at FMV + 83(b)) or push for ISOs (early exercise)?
4. What’s a reasonable double-trigger acceleration ask (e.g., 6–12 months) at this level?
5. What should I be thinking about here?
Appreciate perspectives from folks who’ve negotiated similar packages—happy to AMA on anything else useful.