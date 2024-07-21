nagnou in
Career Confusion
I have 8 years of full stack dot net and react experience in the same company and now i want to change my job. I am confused if i should choose to apply to ai or full stack or frontend roles as i have average experience in all these.
I am confused as to what to choose
Kafka0nKoffeeSoftware Engineer
Do you have AI specific skills? full stack doesn't convert to AI just like that. Or are you trying to ask about full stack roles in an AI focused company?
NounagSoftware Engineer
I have full stack for eight years and learnt ai separately in a pivot program from my current company. So now when i am trying to change i am confused as to whether to apply for full stack roles or apply and shift completely to ai roles
