Newbie question!

I have a Bachelor of Arts degree from UW and I've been a carpenter for 6 years with no coding experience besides the last few months. Are there any professional certificate programs that companies will care about? Or is it more about having a project portfolio?
Looking for a career change into software engineering. Anthropic would be my top choice.
I'm gonna be real with you: this market is pretty tough right now and it's unlikely you'd be able to get a SWE job right off the bat like that with no real experience or formal education. Plus, Anthropic is one of the top companies right now cause of the AI boom so it's even less likely to land something there. While it's not impossible, it's important to recognize how difficult the market really is right now. Experienced software engineers are getting laid off left and right and new grads are finding it harder than ever to find roles, with some being unemployed for 2 years or so. That being said, without being all doom and gloom, I think in this current market the biggest thing you could do for yourself to stand out as an engineer, if you aren't willing to go back and do a CS bachelor's, would be to build something that can actually generate some revenue. Nowadays, with all the assistance that AI tools can provide, it's not really the skill of building applications that matters as much anymore. It's doable, but just be prepared for it take significantly longer than you expect.
