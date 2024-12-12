sofiaTheDog in
When should I decide on an area of expertise?
I'm 26 years old and the majority of my experience is in full stack. The trend i've seen recently is about 30-35 years old is when you should have an area of expertise. It seems like once you hit this age range, unless you're an expert in a certain area (full stack, dev ops, AI/ML, etc), you are less desirable. So i'm curious, at what age should we start considering vertical growth instead of lateral growth. I am still very much interested in AI/ML despite 4 years of full stack experience.
vertical growth as in growing in a particular field instead of lateral growth as in trying different areas (dev ops, full stack, AI/ML, etc)
I feel like for the first few years of your career, trying out different areas is beneficial so you can see what you like!
Thank you for your response though! Seeing that distribution of engineers gives me a different perspective i’ve not yet thought of
My suggestion would be DevOps since you enjoy web technologies. AI or ML are for those who love statistics, data, and datasets. Plus those who have been studying AI/ML since 2019-2021 have an enormous headstart on the rest of the market and you do not need that many AI researchers when the applications of AI is what matters to 99% of the population and not its hypothetical potential.
Claude was developed by a team of 120 people out of 240 employees:
1. 87 Engineers (Performance, Infrastructure, Distrubuted Systems, Full-Stack, RL/ML, APIs, Mobile, CyberSec)
2. 9 Researchers (High Performance, RL/ML, Interpretability, etc.)
3. 25 Operations (DevOps)
The future should be obvious from the above. Choose your pick. For more info, look through Anthropic, OpenAI, Mixtral and others job postings.