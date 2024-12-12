When should I decide on an area of expertise?

I'm 26 years old and the majority of my experience is in full stack. The trend i've seen recently is about 30-35 years old is when you should have an area of expertise. It seems like once you hit this age range, unless you're an expert in a certain area (full stack, dev ops, AI/ML, etc), you are less desirable. So i'm curious, at what age should we start considering vertical growth instead of lateral growth. I am still very much interested in AI/ML despite 4 years of full stack experience.