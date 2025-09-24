anonymous9935 in
Seeking advice : Apple 40 hrs -> 20 hrs
Has anyone at Apple successfully changed from a typical full time 40 hr/week work schedule to 20 hr/week? If yes, I'd be interested in how this was negotiated as well as in-office vs. remote schedule. My goal is maintaining full health care coverage (full-time coverage requires minimum 20 hours per week) while taking an appropriate salary cut based on half hours.
I'm working in a mechanical design role, not retail. I'm open to changing teams if the easiest way to accomplish this is interviewing internally and being upfront about desired hours.
Thank you!
3
1227
Sort by:
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Not Apple, but I’ve seen this done at other big tech firms. The key was finding a team that already had contractors or part-timers, since they were used to work being divided that way. Might be worth scouting internally for those types of teams.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189