Seeking advice : Apple 40 hrs -> 20 hrs

Has anyone at Apple successfully changed from a typical full time 40 hr/week work schedule to 20 hr/week? If yes, I'd be interested in how this was negotiated as well as in-office vs. remote schedule. My goal is maintaining full health care coverage (full-time coverage requires minimum 20 hours per week) while taking an appropriate salary cut based on half hours.





I'm working in a mechanical design role, not retail. I'm open to changing teams if the easiest way to accomplish this is interviewing internally and being upfront about desired hours.





Thank you!