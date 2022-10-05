Need urgent information

Honey in  
Robotic Process Automation Development mostly resembles with which role mentioned in Levels.fyi???
cwn8nuc4Mechanical Engineer  
What company is this? JD available?
HoneyMachine Learning Engineer  
Company:Systems Limited
JD:
Identifying and designing business processes for automation. Setting up, testing and monitoring automated workflows to ensure that business processes function at optimum efficiency without risk of error

