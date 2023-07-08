Geminus in
Has anyone interned at Walmart in Bentonville but done full time in another location?
Got an intern offer for Walmart but its at the bentonville location. I wanna go to NYC after graduation tho. Does anyone know what the process is like for switching locations for your full time offer if you get one?
powerfulsquidFull Stack
Not advice but Bentonville has some sick mountain biking trails. A lot of fun. Definitely worth checking out while you’re down there.
GeminusComputer Science
I’m not into mountain biking but I’ve heard bentonville is a nice city so I’m definitely gonna try to find some fun stuff to do while I’m there next summer, but nothing will change my mind about going to NYC or SF for new grad lol.
