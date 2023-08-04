19g615kz39jikq in
Switching to AI/ML from backend
Is it worth switching (or even possible) to AI/ML from a Backend domain after working for 15 years?
29
12168
taranggpt6Data Scientist
AI/ML is already moving to in a direction of Core software engineering (Backend), especially when we have these LLMs to do all AI stuff and you’re more concerned about how do they work in production at scale. little knowledge of ML would be sufficient to move to role of Machine Leadership Engineer.
19
spacecowboy1776Software Engineer
I’m not sure about that, I think working with a foundational model (GPT4) might be like that but there’s room for more traditional ML engineering with Llama 2 or other tuneable models
2
