12brayden in
College Senior graduating in the summer
I entered college with a lot of dual credit. I will be graduating this summer. I want to secure a internship before graduating. Is there any opportunities or any referrals, that could help me achieve this goal before the summer ?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Getting an internship within this school year before you graduate might be a little tough, but there are still companies that are hiring for Winter or Spring interns, so you might have a shot there. There's the levels.fyi internship board and some others you can probably find on reddit or github. https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
