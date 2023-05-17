freedprog1234 in
Pay for Wells Fargo Lead Systems Architect in Capital Markets in NYC?
Hi friends,
What would be the fair Pay for Wells Fargo Lead Systems Architect in Capital Markets in NYC for a new employee, interviewing during these crazy times?
TIA!!
spikedstvSolution Architect
I have a friend who was chatting to them about a similar role and I think the range was estimated to be between like $150k-$220k depending on level
jobseeker2025Data Science Manager
Did your friend get hired? if yes what was the final offer?
