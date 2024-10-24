TechGeek99 in
How to get US Visa Sponsorship?
I'm based in the middle east and seeking FAANG fulltime role.
Anyone here was able to secure an offer/interview with sponsorship?
Appreciate the tips
TechGeek99
Thank you so much for the explanation
Really helpful
The only visa category that allows US corporations to directly hire foreigners is the H1B. And it’s not a deterministic process i.e. it’s not like an employer applies and it’s processed over a couple weeks and you can get on a plane. It’s a lottery. Employers can enter your name only in Spring of every year and even if you win the lottery, you can only start working in the Fall.
So when you are sitting outside the US, asking an employer for sponsorship, you are essentially asking them to put your name into the lottery next Spring and “hope” you can start 6 months later.
The only practical pathways for you are to come to the US to get a higher degree, work abroad for a US company and get an internal transfer or somehow convince an American to marry you.