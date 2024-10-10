Florin in
Phone screening - Frontend interview at Amazon
Hello!
I'm interviewing at Amazon for a FEE role. I passed the assessment and I scheduled the so called Phone screening. Any tips?
Cheers!
ChessTaki88Frontend Software Engineer
You'll probably get 1-2 coding questions and 1-2 behavioral questions depending on timing, so be prepared for both. You'll probably get LC questions, they could be front end specific or just general as well, but I'd prepare for FE moreso
