Recommended Math Classes

Hi, I am an undergraduate data science student at Arizona State University. I wanted to know if there were any specific math/stats classes I should take on top of my required math. I was thinking of regression, time series analysis, and Bayesian stats. Are there any other topics that I should try to take in the coming year? Current math classes that I have done and will be completing this year are Calculus 1-2, linear algebra, discrete math, and Applied statistics.