Recommended Math Classes
Hi, I am an undergraduate data science student at Arizona State University. I wanted to know if there were any specific math/stats classes I should take on top of my required math. I was thinking of regression, time series analysis, and Bayesian stats. Are there any other topics that I should try to take in the coming year? Current math classes that I have done and will be completing this year are Calculus 1-2, linear algebra, discrete math, and Applied statistics.
NuwandaComputer Engineering
Read the hundred page machine learning book. For each topic that he talks about, go in deep and do your own research for even the smallest information. You'll be just fine after completing that book.
