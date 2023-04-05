Craftyco in
Interview thank yous
Should a thank you email be sent to interviewers? Is it really necessary? If so, is just a simple thanks good enough or should it be like a paragraph lol.
Asking for software engineers
RayKurzweilSoftware Engineering Manager
Please don't. This happens every now and then and it's awkward. 97% of people don't. The 3% that do were clearly told by someone that they should do it but it comes off like a kid writing a thank you note for a birthday present.
rowser26Backend Software Engineer
Such a toxic viewpoint. I think a thank you note is great. And if a thank you note counts against me, it’s a company I don’t want to work for. And if this ^ is the attitude of my manager, I don’t want to work for him either.
