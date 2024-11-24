MTS at Oracle (health)

I have received an offer for Member of Technical Staff role at Oracle (health) with INR 21,08,000 all fixed component. No RSUs and bonuses are given. I have a total of 2.4 yrs of experience in Software Engineering domain. I wanted to ask if this is a good offer to go with.





Shall I negotiate for more? as I have already accepted the offer and currently into on-boarding formalities.





My earlier fixed component was INR 11,60,400 and around 2 lacs variable.