Prathamesh Nagare in  
Software Engineer  

MTS at Oracle (health)

I have received an offer for Member of Technical Staff role at Oracle (health) with INR 21,08,000 all fixed component. No RSUs and bonuses are given. I have a total of 2.4 yrs of experience in Software Engineering domain. I wanted to ask if this is a good offer to go with.


Shall I negotiate for more? as I have already accepted the offer and currently into on-boarding formalities.


My earlier fixed component was INR 11,60,400 and around 2 lacs variable.

2
1972
GreatGuySoftware Engineer  
Oracle wont negotiate after release of letter.

