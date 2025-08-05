I practiced 300+ LeetCode problems but still freeze in interviews

I’ve gone through more than 300 LeetCode questions, but the moment I’m in an actual interview, I freeze. It’s like my brain shuts off as soon as someone’s watching.





Is this just nerves, or does LeetCode not really prepare you for the pressure of live interviews?





I’m starting to think I should try mock interviews or more practical, project-based challenges. Has anyone managed to close the gap between solo practice and real interviews?



