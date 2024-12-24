N. in
How to pass grad scheme video interviews?
Hi everyone, I am a final year computer science student in UK. I am constantly applying for grad schemes, any tips for the video interviews?
Oh something I’ve never heard of. What’s a grad scheme, is that like an internship?
Yes it is a post graduate program in the UK, that trains you after they imploy you like an internship but after a year or so you start at a higher position after you finish your training. However getting into one is very hard, they ask you to pass 4-5 stages of the employment process.
