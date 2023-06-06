daniyal in
internship
hi, there I want to ask an important question, I am learning web flow / UX UI design through the internet. I want to enhance my skills and build some experience. so that's why I need an internship whether it's paid or unpaid now it's not matter to me. so please suggest to me how can i get it. could I have to use premium LinkedIn?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You don't need premium linkedin necessarily, but definitely recommend making connections on there and reaching out to people. Levels also has an internship page which may help. https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
