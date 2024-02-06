PersonMan in
Recently laid off from an East Coast Bank
I’m a Java Developer with about 9 years of experience and was wondering how long I should I expect to be looking if I am willing to potentially relocate. The last job search took about two months last year before I got the job I’m getting laid off from. Should things be much different?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'm actually pretty surprised you got a job so quickly last year, but that hopefully means you have a solid profile. Market hasn't changed too much from last year so I wouldn't expect too much different, but it could easily get bad.
