Can anyone refer me as a Software Engineer?
I've been job hunting for a couple of months but I'm not getting much traction. I have 2 YOE working in the industry mainly on the FE but I'm a Fullstack eng. If anyone has any leads or can refer me that'd be huge! I'll attach my resumé and link my LinkedIn profile.
Thanks!
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomas-rodriguez-al/.
DankturtleDevOps
Small thing, but I'd change or remove the bullets in education. Bullets for a single item are a little strange. Make sure your applications are high quality.
