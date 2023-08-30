Tomas Rodriguez in  
Software Engineer  

Can anyone refer me as a Software Engineer?

I've been job hunting for a couple of months but I'm not getting much traction. I have 2 YOE working in the industry mainly on the FE but I'm a Fullstack eng. If anyone has any leads or can refer me that'd be huge! I'll attach my resumé and link my LinkedIn profile.


Thanks!


https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomas-rodriguez-al/.



linkedin.com

(63.03KB)

1
1471
Sort by:
DankturtleDevOps  
Small thing, but I'd change or remove the bullets in education. Bullets for a single item are a little strange. Make sure your applications are high quality.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,480