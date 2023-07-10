Batman1 in
Anyone has idea about zero knowledge cryptography startups?
I have been reading and hearing that zero knowledge cryptography startups are paying huge salaries and are in buzz now for web3 and blockchain.
They say it's a new buzz and during the economic downtime these startups got most funding?
Anyone if knows about it want to shed some light will be great.
bcnecoProgram Manager
The only one I've heard of is Proven and know they raised a seed round earlier this year
