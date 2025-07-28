gsf332 in
How do you know your prep is “good enough”?
I keep prepping because I’m scared I’ll bomb if I stop. Even when I finish a set, I just go back and redo it again.
How do you draw the line between productive prep vs compulsive grinding?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
I think your prep is "good enough" when you can consistently solve medium-difficulty problems, explain your thinking clearly, and bounce back from mistakes without panicking. At some point, grinding more stops giving you returns and just feeds anxiety. Start mixing in mock interviews or timed sessions. They'll reveal more about your readiness than redoing the same set over and over.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
+1 to this. I was stuck in a loop of "just one more set" until I started doing mocks with a friend. That’s when I realized I didn’t need more questions, I needed better structure and feedback. Huge mindset shift.
