PM to SWE Transition. Learning from Scratch

Was laid off 8 months back. Have 4 years of product management experience and a master’s degree but have not been able to find PM roles in last 8 months on H-1B. Since I was from non tech background so thinking of becoming SWE at the age of 30 by learning everything from zero/scratch. I don’t mind starting as SWE fresher. How much time do you all think will take to learn everything and crack interviews? Is this a good idea? Any thoughts?