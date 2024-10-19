Anonymouswinner in
PM to SWE Transition. Learning from Scratch
Was laid off 8 months back. Have 4 years of product management experience and a master’s degree but have not been able to find PM roles in last 8 months on H-1B. Since I was from non tech background so thinking of becoming SWE at the age of 30 by learning everything from zero/scratch. I don’t mind starting as SWE fresher. How much time do you all think will take to learn everything and crack interviews? Is this a good idea? Any thoughts?
Martin PavlikProduct Manager at Jamf
If you really do not know how to code in 30 than it seems like you are motivated by money. If that is the case just don’t, your life would be miserable.
AnonymouswinnerProduct Manager
Yeah, I have some basic knowledge of coding. Have always been a software product manager but never had the need to learn coding in detail. But I do get your point. Thanks!
