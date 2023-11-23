Hello, I am looking for an Electrical engineering/Hardware engineering job in the area of Orange County. I am a recent graduate. I am looking for a position at a defense/ aerospace company, but wouldn’t want to close any doors. I do have a position as an associate EE at a medical engineering company but have seen that they financials are faulty and am worried about the future of the company. If you guys have any recommendations or suggestions please let me know. Thank you.