Negotiating a promotion
Is it possible or likely that I'd be able to negotiate the total compensation bump for a promotion at a mid-sized tech company?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Mid-size is about the point where companies start to formalize their compensation strategy. This means doing things like setting a budget for things like yearly raises and promotions. A good hint that this is formalized is if your promotion had to go through a committee and all promotions are done on some sort of calendar cycle (e.g. promotions are all announced and done together once every 12 months, or once every 6 months, etc.). If this is the case, there is probably a budget for promotions, and there is probably not much room for negotiation. You can still try of course, but you should keep your expectations very low unless you bring significant leverage into the conversation. If there is no formal promotion cycle at the company, OR if your promotion is occurring off-cycle, you have more room IMO to negotiate (because your manager has more freedom to set your compensation). Again, you still need significant leverage to move the needle here. You are already working for them, you can't negotiate the same way as you do when you're getting the first offer. Finally, keep in mind that your manager is likely very well aware that promotions actually increase attrition for the first 6 months (https://www.shrm.org/topics-tools/news/talent-acquisition/promotions-can-increase-employees-risk-job-hopping). They may be reluctant to negotiate the raise as a result. My own theory is that most companies stick to their promotion budget, which ignores the actual increase in market value of your new title, which people recognize very quickly if they shop around. Most managers will spin the story of "after promotion we put you at the bottom of the salary band so you have room to grow" but you might be able to flip that around and simply ask to be paid your market value. Good luck!
