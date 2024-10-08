EDub in
How can I negotiate salary for an upcoming APM -> PM internal promotion?
I appreciate any help!
Software Engineer
In general there’s not really any negotiation that happens for promotions. The raise will depend on where you’d be in the pay band for the new position. That being said, your manager may have some wiggle room to adjust the raise by a few percent
Full Stack
This 👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾 promotion raise limits are usually set by HR
