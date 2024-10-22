fremontman in
Do FAANG companies hire old workers(60+) in tech roles?
I am 61 and laid off QA engineer with many years of experience. Do FAANG companies hire an old worker? I applied to Meta, Apple, Google, Amazon, but no replies..
Don't they value experience and ability to get the things done quickly without any training?
I think if you were a software engineer, especially with experience in some hard to resource tech stack, then the answer would be yes. But I don’t think they value QA Engineers as much - your best bet would be to emphasise leadership experience you have - your extra years of experience and maturity will be more likely to be viewed favourably. Otherwise try a finance which has greater regulatory requirements that mean they value QA much more, & in my personal experience less ageism.
Thanks for your reply. I have applied to the QA automation openings they have. As you said, I need to leverage my experience to more senior leadership role.
