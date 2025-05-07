TenuredGeek in
US SWE talent could be drying up in the near future
"China’s top universities are aggressively recruiting Chinese undergraduates abroad to skip traditional academic pathways and enrol directly into PhD programmes – as the US tightens funding for graduate studies and geopolitical tensions grow."
Pretty interesting stuff. Thoughts on how this could affect the balance of SWE talent?
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3299395/americas-loss-chinas-gain-top-chinese-universities-welcome-phd-refugees-us
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
If China keeps streamlining the path to high-level research and innovation, while the US keeps adding friction for international students, we might start seeing more breakthroughs and startups coming out of Asia. Could be a real brain drain moment for the US if this trend keeps up. Curious how companies and universities here will respond.
chuuj615Product Manager
Unpopular opinion maybe, but I think the US might have taken its academic and tech dominance for granted for too long. This shift from China could push a lot of smart folks to build outside the traditional American system. Could be the wake-up call the US education and immigration systems need.
