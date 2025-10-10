Suheb Multani in
What are the typical compensation packages for fully remote software engineering positions?
If someone works as a software engineer completely from home, what is the usual total pay and benefits they can expect from a company?
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Yeah, remote doesn’t always mean equal pay. Companies like Google and Meta still apply location adjustments, while others (GitLab, Zapier, Automattic) pay globally consistent rates. If you’re negotiating, check whether they use “location tiers” cause it can make a 20–30% difference in total comp.
