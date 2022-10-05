Netflix Leveling Updated!

Netflix leveling has been updated for Individual Contributors!





As of this year, Netflix’s IC seniority will be more in line with that you’d see at Amazon or Google:





E3: Software Engineer

E4: Software Engineer II

E5: Senior Software Engineer

E6: Staff Software Engineer

E7: Principal Software Engineer





Read more about these changes and how compensation is affected on our blog:





https://www.levels.fyi/blog/netflix-levels-introduction.html