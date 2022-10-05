zuhayeer in
Netflix Leveling Updated!
Netflix leveling has been updated for Individual Contributors!
As of this year, Netflix’s IC seniority will be more in line with that you’d see at Amazon or Google:
- E3: Software Engineer
- E4: Software Engineer II
- E5: Senior Software Engineer
- E6: Staff Software Engineer
- E7: Principal Software Engineer
Read more about these changes and how compensation is affected on our blog:
https://www.levels.fyi/blog/netflix-levels-introduction.html
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Good way to cut down on them costs. They pay you a lot, but they have done shady business practices. I would never work there because you are in constant fear of being fired, not worth it in my opinion.
3
