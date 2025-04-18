DaddyCoool in
Seeking your advise!
I'm writing to request for genuine piece of advise, so currently in my company - I got promoted and at the same time the hike I got was disappointing for various reasons. I got an offer from another company which is working on more cutting edge technologies & it's state of the art.
I've a great reputation at my current company & I've bought in a lot of investments in my 3y career. Currently I'm burning out because I want more technical depth in my work, my tasks have become very administrative. Since I'm still in my older twenties, I want to be technically sound which the new company is providing me with, at 40% higher pay.
What is the best thing I can do?
madscienceSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Take the new job. Loyalty and building equity in your current company to grow only works for a few people and they'd probably be happy to lay you off if they weren't doing so well. Jumping jobs is the best way to grow your compensation and expose you to more skills/growth opportunities.
