Seeking your advise!

Poll

I'm writing to request for genuine piece of advise, so currently in my company - I got promoted and at the same time the hike I got was disappointing for various reasons. I got an offer from another company which is working on more cutting edge technologies & it's state of the art.

I've a great reputation at my current company & I've bought in a lot of investments in my 3y career. Currently I'm burning out because I want more technical depth in my work, my tasks have become very administrative. Since I'm still in my older twenties, I want to be technically sound which the new company is providing me with, at 40% higher pay.





What is the best thing I can do?







