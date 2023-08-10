iamphoenixx in
Europe or US for UX/UI Design career
Hey, so I have been hearing mixed reviews about working in Europe vs US as a budding Product Designer from US. I am looking specifically towards UK / Germany - (would not mind relocating either) but prefer remote.
I know the pay rate may not be as competitive as the US, but work-life balance is important to me and overall quality of life.
How is the UX/UI industry in Germany / UK? Any tips for relocation? is it competitive? What should I look out for?
tehCreat0rProduct Designer
Here in Germany, tech-sector employees truly care about work-life balance a lot more. The competition is not as cut-throat, and in general, you'll find your colleagues to be much more chilled. Life in general isn't very expensive - it doesn't cost a penny to swim in one of the many pools and ponds, or sun bathe in a park. Everybody uses public transportation and it's inexpensive. That being said, I am not sure if the substantial pay-cut makes sense if you're still going to be working from the US. Unless of course if you have no expenses in US, and you're just looking for any opportunity. If I could, I would switch places with you. I can't get to 100k here even though I have 10 years of experience.
2
MisforMoneyUser Experience (UX)
Check out Finland if that is an option. Very research and design forward in tangible and digital design
. Good luck!
1
