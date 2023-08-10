Europe or US for UX/UI Design career

Hey, so I have been hearing mixed reviews about working in Europe vs US as a budding Product Designer from US. I am looking specifically towards UK / Germany - (would not mind relocating either) but prefer remote.





I know the pay rate may not be as competitive as the US, but work-life balance is important to me and overall quality of life.





How is the UX/UI industry in Germany / UK? Any tips for relocation? is it competitive? What should I look out for?