I'm currently a staff engineer. Things are not great at work. I interviewed out and got a senior engineer role. I'm tempted to take it to put an end to workplace pressure and start living. On the other hand, I'm worried I'll end up regretting. Should I take a break from work - continue search for Staff engineer. Will break from work be viewed negatively?
lucasthehandsomeboySoftware Engineer
Having a break on your resume is not a problem assuming it’s not too long (say over a year or so) and you have good experience. I only have 7YOE and I’ve taken 2 breaks (6mo and 4mo) and had zero issues recruiting and getting good offers.
