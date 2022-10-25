Better future, job & career together

Headboard0227 in
Hi,
I'm a data scientist from the EU with ~4 years of experience working on primarily data wrangling, feature engineering and modelling (anomaly detection / NLP). I'm looking for referrals / contacts for professional growth if anyone would be so kind to provide such or share on their own.
If interested, please contact me via wojtus DOT malinowski AT protonmail DOT com (not my real name).
Current TC: ~€90k
