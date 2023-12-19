RareReflection in
Data Scientist - Job Review
Hello,
I'm a recent graduate from Columbia University with a Masters in Data Science. I'm being offered $76.8K per year before taxes to work as a contractor at Novo Nordisk. I need help in deciding if this offer is fair or not.
12
4954
Sort by:
BoogyDaysData Scientist
It’s not the ideal position as the entry jobs right now are hard to get. If you think you can start the job and gain some knowledge and experience meanwhile you keep applying, that will be great
6
datapupData Scientist
Yeah overall this seems below market rate but Novo Nordisk isn't a big company anyways, so I wouldn't expect them to really be able to pay full market rate. It's still a fair offer, imo.
4
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204