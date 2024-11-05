CMOHopeful in
Did referral help?
I'm a non-technical tech employee (Marketing) and I got a referral to a big tech company from a former associate. I have a window to apply to 3 roles. YOE: 20 years, Director level at mid level, with team and MBA from top 15 program.
From your experience, did the referral help to get the interview? I'm not trying to get my hopes up.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
If you can get a referral, I would say you should always go for it because I can't see it ever hurting you. However, when it comes to Director level roles, my assumption is that "who" refers you matters a lot more than for less senior roles. If the person referring you is another director or high up in the company, I feel like it'll have a lot more weight.
1
