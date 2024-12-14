nlpscientist in
Cost of living
I'm new here, but one thing I've noticed is that cost of living is not really factored in anywhere. I feel like just looking at the raw comp without adjusting for cost of living gives an incomplete picture. Is there some way that users take that into account on this site, besides just non-quantitatively considering the locations?
1
901
Sort by:
midnightsunriseComputer Science
I just filter the data by location and look at the average Cost Of Living for the area on Google. If you want to dig deeper you can also look at different places to rent individually to get a better picture. Though it would be nice to have a feature to show cost of living compared to wages on here
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,602