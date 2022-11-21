yokoboy in  
Computer Science  

Solution Architect positions?

Any companies hiring for Solution/ Enterprise Architect positions?

I am CS graduate with 4 yoe as SDE, looking forward to take up positions at entry-level or mid-level Solutions Architect.

Currently pursuing AWS SA certification

nnofsmmComputer Science  
Did a quick search on Dice and found these. wdyt? https://www.dice.com/jobs/detail/Enterprise-Solutions-Architect-First-Citizens-Bank-Raleigh-NC-27603/10122789/15160
nnofsmmComputer Science  
https://www.dice.com/job-detail/2ad4f0c5-1d75-44d9-9b91-6bce79ed70d2

