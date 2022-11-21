yokoboy in
Solution Architect positions?
Any companies hiring for Solution/ Enterprise Architect positions?
I am CS graduate with 4 yoe as SDE, looking forward to take up positions at entry-level or mid-level Solutions Architect.
Currently pursuing AWS SA certification
nnofsmmComputer Science
Did a quick search on Dice and found these. wdyt? https://www.dice.com/jobs/detail/Enterprise-Solutions-Architect-First-Citizens-Bank-Raleigh-NC-27603/10122789/15160
