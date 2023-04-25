parcjjgolf in
Hugging Face releases their own version of ChatGPT, named 'HuggingChat'
https://techcrunch.com/2023/04/25/hugging-face-releases-its-own-version-of-chatgpt/
By their own admission, it still has a long way to go, but it's still crazy to see.
"They’ve got a long way to go, though. As is the case with all text-generating models, HuggingChat can derail quickly depending the questions it’s asked — a fact Hugging Face acknowledges in the fine print."
1
1491
Sort by:
bcnecoProgram Manager
How easy is something like this to build? Not saying any lay person could do something like this, but I'm thinking along the lines of other tech trends like face filters on snapchat or whatever and then all of a sudden, it's a frenzy of different companies/apps using and building different face filters. Are AI Chatbots going to be a thing everywhere soon like reddit, discord, etc.? I realize a lot of them already do have it anyways
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,456