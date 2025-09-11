Number of years of experience required for staff/staff+ type roles

Poll

Just curious to know what is the average number of years required to reach staff (L6) and staff+ level roles? I'm myself at the senior staff or the principal level and I was able to get to staff around 7 years of experience but after that my growth has been mostly stagnant or quite slow. I have seen staff engineers at large tech or big tech with anywhere between 8-10 years of experience and principal is 12+ years of experience although there are exceptions and sometimes I also think high quality staff engineers have more like 10+ years and high quality principal engineers have more closer to 14-15+ years of experience. Would everyone also agree that Staff is equivalent to Manager 1 pay grade level and principal is equivalent to director or senior manager pay grade level?