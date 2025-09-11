VINOD NARAYAN in
Number of years of experience required for staff/staff+ type roles
Just curious to know what is the average number of years required to reach staff (L6) and staff+ level roles? I'm myself at the senior staff or the principal level and I was able to get to staff around 7 years of experience but after that my growth has been mostly stagnant or quite slow. I have seen staff engineers at large tech or big tech with anywhere between 8-10 years of experience and principal is 12+ years of experience although there are exceptions and sometimes I also think high quality staff engineers have more like 10+ years and high quality principal engineers have more closer to 14-15+ years of experience. Would everyone also agree that Staff is equivalent to Manager 1 pay grade level and principal is equivalent to director or senior manager pay grade level?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
From what I’ve seen across big tech and mid-size companies, 7–10 years for Staff (L6) is about average, with some exceptional folks getting there faster if they’ve had strong mentors and high-impact projects early/ Principal tends to take longer not just because of technical depth but also the expectation of org-wide influence. More like 12–15 years, sometimes even more. And yes, the pay bands often line up with EM1 for Staff and Director/Sr Manager for Principal, though the expectations differ. The big caveat is that the title-to-scope mapping varies a lot by company. Some startups hand out Staff earlier, while in FAANG it’s more rigid.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Agree with this. It’s not just YOE, it’s scope. If you haven’t led multi-team initiatives or set technical strategy, it doesn’t matter if you’re 12+ years in, promotion will stall.
