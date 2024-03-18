fabulousAppearance in
Microsoft or Google?
I have received internship offer from Microsoft and Google both. But I am unsure which to choose. I want growth in whichever company I join. I love writing codes. Help me in this dilemma by writing why you suggest that company.
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
Think about your future. Don’t just choose the company but choose the team that you will have the most impact on and work on the most impactful technologies. Don’t optimize for money or benefits yet, optimize for growth.
