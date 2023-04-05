tiny123 in
Looking for a new job in NYC area
Currently looking to relocate to NYC. Currently working in Finance and trying to find an associate/junior manager role at a relatively large firm. Currently an analyst and have 4 years of experience in operational support and project management roles. Have worked in finance but looking to explore all options. Would love to break into the business side but ultimately looking to increase comp to 150k where possible. Any help and/or referrals would be much appreciated! Thanks folks!
WaigongCain
This ain’t happening gg.
